BioPassport Token (BIOT) One Day Volume Hits $1.82 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00118188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00830780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00048943 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

