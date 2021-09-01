Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$13.50 by Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) received a C$13.50 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

TSE BDT traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.05. 157,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.92 and a one year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.