BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0003 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $5,169.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00312350 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00159937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00189219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

