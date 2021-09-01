BitCore Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitCore has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $549,348.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,764.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.80 or 0.07619953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.83 or 0.01328509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00367360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00617068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00371311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00351660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006065 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

