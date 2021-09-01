Bitrue Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.09 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

