BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MUC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 78,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

