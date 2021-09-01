Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $12,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

