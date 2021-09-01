Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $12,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
