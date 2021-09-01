BlockBank Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $1.64 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlockBank has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,767,298 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.