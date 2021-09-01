Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,273,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,860,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

