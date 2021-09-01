Bluzelle Achieves Market Cap of $84.23 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $84.23 million and $13.77 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00834159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,218,749 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

