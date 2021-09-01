BMO Capital Markets Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.94.

TECK.B traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 908,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

