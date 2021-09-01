BMO Capital Markets Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.94.

TECK.B traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 908,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 95.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

