BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,167 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

EFX stock opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $273.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

