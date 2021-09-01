BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 43,819 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vontier by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vontier by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

VNT opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

