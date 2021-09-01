BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DMF stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.