Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.25. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 1,918 shares trading hands.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,248,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

