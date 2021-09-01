BOMB Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $289,410.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00008377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.70 or 1.00008543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00066249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009493 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,627 coins and its circulating supply is 903,839 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

