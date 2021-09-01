boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHOOY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

BHOOY remained flat at $$73.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

