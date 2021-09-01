Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.88. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

