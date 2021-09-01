Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $36.85. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

