Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 17.9% in August

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 14,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 412,050 shares of company stock worth $18,107,216. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

