Bradley W. Hicks Sells 500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBHT stock opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after buying an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,438,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

