Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 894,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
