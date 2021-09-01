Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 894,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

