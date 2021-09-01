Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 343,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 17.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 116.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

