Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.54. The stock had a trading volume of 228,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

