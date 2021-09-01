Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 2,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after buying an additional 1,898,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after buying an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. 155,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.