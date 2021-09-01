Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $327.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $329.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

