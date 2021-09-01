Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,942,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. 1,929,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,457,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

