Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 306.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $82,986,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 154.5% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX traded up $15.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.28. The company had a trading volume of 363,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,829. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

