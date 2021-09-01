Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $325.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $481.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

