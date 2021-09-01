Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

