Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of AngioDynamics worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.80 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.