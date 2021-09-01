Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

