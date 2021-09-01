Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 18,029 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gencor Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gencor Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

