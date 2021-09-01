Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,613 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

