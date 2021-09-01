Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FLSP opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

