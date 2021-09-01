Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. 10,270,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

