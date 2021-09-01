British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Decreased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

