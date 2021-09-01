Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $471.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,345. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.