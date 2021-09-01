Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. CDW posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.29. 16,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36. CDW has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

