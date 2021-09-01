Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.90 million and the highest is $421.20 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $588.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

