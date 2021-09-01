Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $2.27 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

