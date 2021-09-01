Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. 362,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

