Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

UBA opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

