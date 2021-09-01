Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 8,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,353. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.