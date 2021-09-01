Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.35.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,990 shares of company stock worth $5,365,946. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

