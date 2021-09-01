Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.35.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,990 shares of company stock worth $5,365,946. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

