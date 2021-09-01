Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

