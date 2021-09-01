Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

