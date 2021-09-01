Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.13. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. 7,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,821. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

