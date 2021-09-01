Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($5.65). United Airlines posted earnings of ($8.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($11.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.95) to ($9.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

