Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Target Price at $5.58

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $47.13 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

